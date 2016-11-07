On this day in Yorkshire 1916: A Leeds Innkeeper and Women Customers

The hearing was concluded, to-day, of the case which Joseph William Hollings, licensee of the Brunswick Tavern, Brunswick Terrace, Camp Road, Leeds, was summoned for permitting women of loose character to resort habitually to his premises.

Before the adjournment, Mr. Horace Marshall, Stipendiary Magistrate, conferred privately with Mr. Clifford Dunn (for the prosecution) and Mr. Arthur Willey (for the defence).

Dunn now said he was instructed to consent to the course suggested yesterday, subject to conditions as to the future conduct of the house.

The magistrate said he thought it was in the public interest that a certain course should be followed. He proposed to adjourn consideration of the case for six months, subject to the condition that if he heard from the police that there was reason to suppose that the defendant was not doing his utmost to prevent undesirable women from resorting to his house or a period longer than was necessary for them to obtain reasonable refreshment, then the case would again put on the list.

The summons was adjourned until May 13 next.

Mr. Arthur Willey gave an assurance that his client would gladly co operate with the police.

