On this day in Yorkshire 1939

Motor Car Owners Wanted by Leeds

Part-time Service in First-Aid Work

Owners of motor-cars are urgently wanted for A.R.P. work in Leeds. They will be asked to volunteer for part-time service and to use their cars for first-aid work.

There is at present a big gap in this part cf A.R.P. service in Leeds. Some 800 drivers with cars are needed for conveying stretcher-bearers and sitting cases. Only 250 volunteers have offered their services.

It should be remembered that unless there are sufficient cars to carry stretcherbearers to people injured during an air raid, first-aid treatment will be seriously delayed, and victims of enemy bombers may be left without medical attention until it is too late.

If you are able to give a little voluntary service as driver, communicate with the Assistant A.R.P. Transport Officer. Private Car Branch, Post Office House, infirmary Street, Leeds, 1. His office is open day and night.

A committee of private car control officers has now been formed to supervise this work. Their organisation is in working order — except for the volunteers.

Motorists offering their services will be asked to work a four-hour shift every other day. Their cars must be licensed and insured. Petrol will be supplied.

LEEDS PUBLIC RAID SHELTERS

There are 211 public air raid shelters in Leeds now, providing accommodation for 25,309 people. Shelters completed yesterday were:—L.l.C.S. Ltd.. Commercial Road Kirkstall (accommodation 173), and Royal Liverpool Friendly Society, Hunslet Road and Chadwick Street (accommodation 58.)

