On this day in Yorkshire 1940: North East town bombed

After hovering in the neighbourhood for some hours early on Friday morning, a German raider shortly before daylight released bombs which fell for the most part on a residential part of a North-East town.

The raider advanced from the south-east in a direct line and dropped bombs in three fields and a paddock adjoining some farm buildings where four bullocks and a pony were killed, and another bullock so injured that had to destroyed.

The farmhouse was undamaged.

Still following a direct line, bombs were dropped on a residential district in front of a block of semi-detached houses, one missile landing almost on the doorstep of a house.

The occupants of one house, Mr. ana Mrs. Keith Fenny, were in bed at the time and were struck by falling debris.

Both received head injuries, and Mrs. Fenny had a broken arm. They were taken to hospital, where it was reported their injuries were not serious.

Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Hall had a remarkable escape. The front of their house was cracked from ground level to the roof, while the ceilings and walls were also cracked and fell. The door of the bedroom which Mr. and Mrs. Hall were sleeping was blown on to the bed. but both escaped without a scratch.

On Thursday night bombs were dropped by enemy aircraft near a North-East town. But, despite the bright moon, all the bombs came down in open country. Except for some Hens which were killed when two hen huts were struck, there were no casualties; and though 11 of the bombs were high explosives and made craters the damage done was negligible.

Fires started by 31 incendiary bombs were promptly tackled and extinguished by farm hands, A.R.P. workers, police and Home Guards.

The high explosive bombs fell in three fields.

Twenty-five incendiary bombs fell in another place, and six incendiary bombs elsewhere. Fires in three fields were tackled by the farmer, his farm workers, the police and wardens. They were put out with soil.

A single incendiary bomb dropped on a house in a North-East town during Thursday night. The bomb fell through the roof into the back of the house and was put out by the occupier with sand.

She was helped by A.R.P. workers. Damage was done to the kitchen and back premises.

