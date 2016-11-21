On this day in Yorkshire 1942: Wartime news of the North

Help for traders after air raids

At a meeting of Huddersfield traders, presided over by the Mayor (Alderman W. Halstead), in the Town Hall last night, a scheme was unanimously adopted whereby traders who have their shops or premises bombed in an air raid may receive help from fellow traders to salvage their goods.

The scheme, which will be known as the Traders’ Mutual Assistance Scheme, was outlined by Mr. G E. Hill, who said that it must embrace all traders if it was to be efficient.

It was purely a Huddersfield scheme and not a Board of Trade scheme.

A committee of nine was elected with Mr H. F. Watkinson secretary treasurer.

No Sunday Cinemas

Sheffield is still to be without Sunday cinema shows. A month ago exhibitors rejected the Watch Committee’s demand for the submission of audited accounts as a condition of Sunday opening.

Last night the Watch Committee considered the exhibitors’ alternative offer to pay a fixed amount to charity, but no agreement was reached.

Post-War Housing

Barnby Sandall Council have enlisted the help of the women of the district to assist them in formulating plans for post-war housing.

Last night the Council reported that the women and the Council had met, and the women will return for a further meeting next month with plans for what they consider to be the ideal house, based on their own and other housewives’ experience.

