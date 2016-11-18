On this day in Yorkshire 1943: Wartime News of the North

In Sheffield schools there is a shortage of 250 teachers, says Dr. W. P. Alexander (Director of Education) in his report to the Education Committee.

Hunmanby Red Cross Effort

The recent Victory Garden Week in Hunmanby raised £790 for the Red Cross Agriculture Fund.

Market Weighton Poppy Day

Market Weighton and District Poppy Day sales raised a total of £93, an advance of £19 over last year.

Scarborough Lights

Scarborough may have more light in the coming winter months. The Watch Committee has recommended to the Water and Streets Committee the introduction of the starlight system of street lighting to the full limit permissible.

£l8l for Prisoners of War

A bring-and-buy sale, organised by the committee of the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Red Cross in aid of the prisoners of war fund, at the home of Mrs. J. O. Pearson, has realised £l8l 5s. 6d.

Help with Christmas Mail

To enable the older boys and girls to assist in postal work during Christmas, Sheffield Education Committee will release from school attendance those who desire undertake the work, from December 20-23 inclusive.

