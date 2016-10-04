On this day in Yorkshire 1944

Yorkshire Pilot in North Sea Attack

Fleet Air Arm Avengers, operating under R.A.F. Coastal Command, attacked and set on fire two ships off the Dutch coast during the night.

A large flash, spume rising to 50 feet and a 600ft. column of smoke followed the first attack on a merchant ship off the Hook of Holland.

“Another aircraft saw our attack and confirmed our hit,” said the pilot of an Avenger. Sub-Lieutenant R. Gowland. R.N.V.R., aged 24. of Sun Dials Cottage, The Green, Thornaby-on-Tees.

“We saw the outline of the ship silhouetted against the flames. The flak was pretty fierce and we didn’t hang around very long after dropping our bombs.

Mass Radiography Unit at a Leeds Factory

The first visit to a factory of the mass radiography unit, stationed at St. James’s Hospital. Leeds, took place at Montague Burton’s, Ltd., yesterday, when queues of clothing workers booked appointments for a chest and lung check by means of miniature X-ray photographs.

This powerful new drive, launched by the Ministry of Health with the backing of local authorities, aims to safeguard the health of the nation by detecting disease in its early stages before any outward symptoms appear.

