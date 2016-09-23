On this day in Yorkshire 1949

Heavy rain, but not enough yet in Yorkshire

The first real break in the long dry spell was felt yesterday mostly in the West Country.

Taunton, Somerset, had its heaviest downpour since last November.

Four fire brigades were called to deal with an emergency at the Taunton and Somerset Hospital, where the boiler room floor was a foot under water.

Later in the day, when streets were flooded Corporation employees had to wear waders in their task of cutting off the town’s water supply - a Job which has been done nightly since August 28.

Yorkshire has so far missed the full force of the storms and the rain which fell in many parts of the country last night has had little effect on water supplies.

“We are not gaining but we are not losing.” Mr. A. Skinner, Ilkley Council’s Water Engineer, said last night. Supplies were getting through Carr Bottom reservoir at Burley, and during the day filtered river water had been added to Hartley’s reservoir at Burley and Hill Top reservoir Ilkley.

It was raining at Ilkley last night, but many days of continuous rain are needed materially to affect the situation.

There was moderate rain for about two hours in Leeds last night, followed by a dry spell until 2 a.m., when a steady fall began.

