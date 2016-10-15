On this day in Yorkshire 1949

Leeds Hotel Guests Asked to Use Less Bath Water

Leeds lost ground yesterday in its attempt to stave off water rationing. As reserves dropped from 34 to 33 days’ supply - nine days above the deadline for rationing — the city’s water emergency sub-committee issued three new appeals: To hotels to economise on bath water, to athletic clubs to cut consumption to a minimum, and to householders to cease washinging milk botttes in fresh water.

Alderman W. Hemingway, chairman of the committee, estimated that a great deal could he saved hy hotels regulating bath water and that athletic clubs could reduce consumption by half.

On the question of general consumption, he said the committee were not satisfied that people are economising to the necessary extent.

“We feel they could reduce water usage by five gallons a head per day, he Stated, “and, in saving thereby 2,000,000 gallons a day, postpone the date when rationing may become necessary.

Cases have been reported of householders who draw water from the tap to wash milk bottles only. That is wrong and should be stopped at once. Milk bottles should be rinsed with dishes in the washing-up water.”

Search through our archive papers and much more at the http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk