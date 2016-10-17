On this day in Yorkshire 1950

£2,000 jewellery theft while owner played golf.

Police are investigating the theft of jewellery worth £2,000 from the Mayfair flat of Elizabeth Viscountess Mountgarret. daughter of Mr. W. L. Christie, of Jervaulx Abbey. Middleham. Yorkshire, whose marriage to Viscount Mountgarret was dissolved 1941.

The thief is believed to have used a skeleton key to enter the flat, which is in Shepherd House Shepherd Street, while Lady Mountgarret was playing golf, and apparently went straight to the bedroom, where drawers were ransacked.

The stolen jewellery includes a necklace of 87 pearls with a diamond clasp worth about £6OO

Cancelled Concert Puzzles the Singing Baroness

While the Austrian Trapp Family Singers were rehearsing in Leeds yesterday for their concert in Middlesbrough Town Hall to-night the Singers’ agents cancelled the booking.

The leader of the Singers, Baroness Maria Augusta von Trapp, said last night that they had not received any notification of the cancellation. They would give the concert.

