On this day in Yorkshire 1953

Dense Fog in East and West Ridings

Dense fog with visibility down to nil in places was reported in many parts of the East and West Ridings late last night.

Early today the conditions in a number of areas were stated to be worsening. , The AA reported a belt of fog along the East Coast extending from Hull to north of Bridlington with visibility varying from nil to 25 yards.

Great North Road Crawl

Similar conditions were reported from areas further inland and traffic was reduced to a crawl in places on the Great North Road between Pontefract and Doncaster.

In Huddersfield, Halifax, Bradford and Dewsbury visibility varied from nil to 30 yards and in Skipton. Otley and Shipley fog was reported to be drifting in thick clouds.

There was less than 10 yards visibility in Wakefield and the surrounding district and an official of the West Riding Automobile Company at Wakefield stated that buses were running late on the Barnsley and Huddersfield routes.

None of the services had to be withdrawn.

Police cars withdrawn

Visibility in the centre of Leeds early today was down to 10 yards. Fog was also dense in the suburbs and because of the worsening conditions the police withdrew their regular patrol cars shortly after 10.30 p.m.

