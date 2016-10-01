On this day in Yorkshire 1955

Egg Station Raiders Got £2,000 Haul

Inquiries were being made by police forces throughout Yorkshire last night to trace the raiders who broke into the Yorkshire Egg Producers’ packing station in Camwal Road, Harrogate, used explosives to open the safe, and stole about £2,000 in notes.

Two or three men may have carried out the theft. They entered the building through a skylight and left by a back door overlooking the Harrogate- York railway line.

The raid was discovered when the staff arrived for work yesterday morning.

Mr. F. Taylor, manager of the packing station, said there were more than 100,000 eggs at the station, but not one was broken by the explosion.

Search through our archive papers and much more at the http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk