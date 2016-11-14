On this day in Yorkshire 1955: Two injured men landed at Whitby. Includes archive video.

From our Whitby correspondent

Early yesterday, after distress flares had been fired from a ship off Saltwick Bay, Whitby life-boat came up with the ship, the East German trawler Erich Honnicker, of Rostock, to find her making for Whitby harbour over course which would have resulted in the vessel’s grounding.

The life-boat coxswain, Mr. Eric Taylor, was told by the captain that he had two sick men on board. The trawler followed the life-boat on a safe course to Whitby Rock buoy, where Mr. J. R. Dryden went on board to act as pilot.

The life-boat signalled the coastguards and Dr. E. F. Baines was called. When the trawler tied up he found one man suffering from a badly crushed finger and another with a stomach complaint. After visiting Whitby Cottage Hospital the men rejoined their ship yesterday afternoon, when she left Whitby to resume fishing.

