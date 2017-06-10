The Price Is Right returns with Alan Carr at the helm

The Price Is Right is returning - with Alan Carr as host.

The game show, famous for its “come on down” catchphrase, ran in the 1980s and 1990s on ITV with Leslie Crowther and Sir Bruce Forsyth as hosts.

Carr said he was “so excited” to be hosting a pilot on Channel 4.

“It’s proper bucket list territory for me as I loved it when I was growing up and now for me to be at the helm of such a legendary show is a dream come true,” he said.

The chat show host added: “It just leaves me with one thing to say ... come on down!”

Channel 4 said: “Packed with amazing prizes and hysterical pricing games, this is set to be a classic entertainment extravaganza.”

Joe Pasquale hosted a short-lived version on ITV from 2006 to 2007.

Billed as the world’s longest-running game show, contestants attempt to win cash and prizes by guessing how much objects cost.