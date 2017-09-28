TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

There's a whole world of stuff to watch out there - here's the pick of the bunch that you need good broadband for...

BBC iPlayer: Dragons’ Den

Series 15 has already seen the Dragons invest nearly £700,000 in budding entrepreneurs hoping to be fast-tracked to business success. So the entrepreneurs will be hoping that Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell still have plenty left in their coffers for them.

BBC Three: Overshadowed

Based on Eva O’Connor’s award-winning play, BBC Three’s brand new short-form drama series Overshadowed tells the story of a young Irish vlogger called Imogene, whose life spirals out of control when she meets the monster of anorexia personified.

Sky Box Sets: Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

With season 13 of the acclaimed police drama coming to Sky Living in October, seasons 1-12 become available with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV. In each action-packed episode, an elite team of FBI profilers attempts to hunt down an unhinged criminal by using a host of astute behavioural profiling techniques.

Amazon Video: Outlander Season 3

Claire travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. She struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the battle of Culloden.

Netflix: Star Trek: Discovery

Discovery has been created by Star Trek veterans Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller so on paper at least it’s promising. Set roughly a decade before the original Star Trek series, it explores the war between the Federation and the Klingons while exploring the lives of the USS Discovery, led by Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).

Sky Cinema: T2 Trainspotting (2017, Sky 15)

Two decades on from director Danny Boyle’s seminal black comedy, the gang return to Edinburgh to once again give the mundanity of modern life a kicking.

This time Boyle and screenwriter John Hodge take aim at middle-age, friendship and nostalgia.

As Mark ‘Rent Boy’ Renton (Ewan McGregor) arrives back in Scotland for the first time since the gang’s big trip to London hoping to make amends, he finds not much has changed. Ewen Bremner’s loveable Spud is still gripped by heroin addiction, while Jonny Lee Miller’s Sick Boy is running a prostitution and extortion racket.

Robert Carlyle’s terrifying Francis Begbie, meanwhile, has been behind bars for the last two decades. From Friday.