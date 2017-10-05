TV Highlights: What to watch, download or stream this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Gameface, Thursday, E4, 9pm (or catch up)

A new comedy series, starting with a double bill and written by and starring Roisin Conaty, about navigating your thirties when you’re under-prepared - but somehow always staying afloat.

Marcella (Conaty) is a spirited character who crashes her way through life, assisted by her dubious life-coach (Karl Theobald), best friend (Caroline Ginty) and ever-patient driving instructor (Damien Molony).

Bouncing back from a seismic break-up, clinging to her dreams of becoming an actress and finally learning to drive, Marcella is on a mission to change her future for the better. In episode one, a boozy night has some disastrous consequences for Marcella - including a ruined children’s party, a lot of missed calls from her ex-boyfriend (Dustin Demri-Burns), and an unwanted house-guest who’s never seen Friends.

Meanwhile, her temping job takes an unexpectedly dramatic twist and, in her first life-coaching session, she admits that her dreams of becoming a full-time actress aren’t going to plan.

BBC iPlayer: W1A

Comedy. It is the year of charter renewal and a critical time for the BBC. The renewal group under head of values Ian Fletcher is tasked with identifying what the BBC does best and finding more ways of doing less of it better. Starring Hugh Bonneville.

BBC III: Don’t Deport Me, I’m British

Documentary telling the stories of three young men who arrived in Britain as children, grew up here and consider themselves British. As they turned 18 their lives were thrown into turmoil when the British government ordered them to go back to their countries of birth.

Sky Box Sets: Blindspot Seasons 1&2

This critically acclaimed mystery crime drama follows the compelling story of a woman (Jaimie Alexander) who is found naked and covered with tattoos inside a holdall in Times Square. The FBI soon discovers that each tattoo contains clues to a crime they must solve and a huge conspiracy.

Amazon Prime: Rogue 3

A corrupt general sends Ethan Kelly to Chicago to infiltrate the firm of one of the city’s most notorious attorneys and power brokers, Marty Abrams (Schiff). It soon becomes apparent that Marty’s dealings extend from the boardroom into the dangerous world of one of Chicago’s most feared gangs.

Netflix: Suburra: The Series

Set four years before the events of the movie, this follows three young men from very different backgrounds, who are united by their big ambition. Over the course of 10 episodes, the lines between the Church, the state, organised crime, small-time local gangs and real-estate developers will all become increasingly blurred in the quest for power.

Sky Cinema: Split (2016, Sky 15)

M Night Shyamalan is back in business with this creepy psychological horror. It begins with the abduction of three teenage girls - BFFs Claire (Haley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica Sula), plus loner Casey (The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy).

They wake up in the underground lair of one Kevin Crumb (the excellent James McAvoy), a man whose struggles with dissociative identity disorder are about to take a profoundly unsettling turn.

Despite the best efforts of psychiatrist Karen Fletcher (Betty Buckley) the most unstable of Kevin’s 23 personalities are

now firmly running the show, and what they’ve got planned isn’t for the faint-hearted. From Friday.

Last chance to see...

ITV Hub: The Guilty

Three-part drama which opens in 2008, when a four-year-old boy goes missing during a neighbourhood barbecue. Five years later his body is found buried near his own front door.

BBC iPlayer: Strike: The Silkworm

Drama series based on the novel by Robert Galbraith. War veteran turned private investigator Cormoran Strike investigates the disappearance of a provocative author.