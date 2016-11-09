US Presidential election 1952: Eisenhower Vote was a Record

General Dwight Eisenhower swept into the Presidency of the United States yesterday with a spectacular landslide.

His success, as many American newspapers point out, was a great personal victory for the man over the political machine.

The Republican party last night won a lead in the Senate with the very last result to be declared. The Republicans registered a majority of two. The final state of parties in the Senate was: Republicans, 49: Democrats, 47.

Later last night the Republicans clinched control of the House of Representatives. With 11 contests still undecided, they reached the necessary majority of 218 members and seemed likely to add more. The Democrats had elected 205 members of the 435-member House.

Of General Eisenhower’s personal popularity the electorate felt not the slightest doubt. Already he has been given 30,138,994 votes. against 24,217,206 for Governor Stevenson.

The previous record vote was given to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936. with a total of 27,751,597.

It Is believed London that a Republican Administration in the United States will make greater demands on Europe (writes our diplomatic correspondent) and that Europeans will required to practise self-help to a greater degree than hitherto.

After the great outpouring of votes for General Eisenhower, President Truman made a gesture of closing the ranks behind the 62-year-old Republican, whose election he fought so bitterly.

From his one-time campaign train, on his way back to the White House where he remains until January 20 - Mr. Truman telegraphed congratulatons to General Eisenhower.

He offered the President-elect the use of the Presidential ‘plane, ‘Independence’ for the trip to Korea which General Eisenhower promised during his campaign.

He pledged his support to the republican Administration.

General Eisenhower, solemn and unsmiling, yesterday thanked Mr Truman for the offer of the ‘Independence’ but said he would use a military ‘plane and would let the Secretary of Defence know when he wanted to leave.

The President-elect left New York afterwards for a holiday in Georgia.

