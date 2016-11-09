US Presidential election 1992: Voters hand Clinton keys to White House

Bill Clinton surged to a series of early victories over George Bush in the Presidential election early today, American TV networks reported.

The Arkansas governor snatched the key southern state of Georgia back from President Bush and also grabbed the heavily Republican north eastern states of Vermont and New Hampshire.

The states were the first ones “called” by computerised projection of voting returns by more than onenetwork.

The three states were important for Mr. Clinton, suggesting he may be on his way to a comprehensive victory over the Republican President.

Asked by reporters how he felt as early returns were announced, Mr. Bush told reporters at his hotel in Texas, “I’ve been better but we’ll see.”

Television networks reported that in exit poll interviews voters said they were in an angry mood, fed up with the way Mr. Bush has handled the economy and seeking change.

NBC newsreader Tom Brokaw said the first results appeared “ominous” for Mr. Bush.

Early exit polls for Mr. Clinton’s own party gave him a huge lead.

Many voters encountered snow, rain and blustery winds as they cast their votes, but election officials around the country reported long queues and predicted a record turnout which is expected to help the Democratic ticket.

Asked what he thought about thr big turnout, Mr. Clinton said.

“I’m elated by it. Whatever happens, America wins.”

Mr. Ross Perot the billionaire independent candidate, was in his Dallas home base, still claiming his 14 per cent standing in the polls in wrong.

Carol Moseley Braun, a 45 year old Democrat and a single mother, made history by becoming the first black woman elected to the Senate, according to local TV in Chicago.

While Messrs Bush and Clinton turned casting their own voted into a photo opportunity, Ross Perot acted the recluse.

He fooled camera crews waiting outside his Dallas, Texas mansion with a decoy car. As cameramen chased that vehicle, the independent candidate left in another and, just minutes before he was to vote, a campaign aide announced the time and place.

