Irish eyes are smiling thanks to these legends

Irish folk band The Dublin Legends – formerly of The Dubliners – are bringing a St Patrick’s Day party to Theatre Royal Wakefield on Friday March 17.In 2012 The Dubliners celebrated 50 years on the road but, following the sudden death of founding member Barney McKenna and John Sheahan’s decision to retire, it was agreed that The Dubliners, as a touring band, would come to an end and The Dublin Legends were born.

The Dublin Legends – Sean Cannon, Eamonn Campbell, Paul Watchorn and Gerry O’Connor – have over 60 years experience of performing with The Dubliners between them.

And they continue to perform all the classic songs and ballads known the world over, including Whiskey in the Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, The Rare Auld Times, Molly Malone, The Irish Rover, Black Velvet Band and many more.

Late last year, the band decided the time was right to go back into the studio and record a brand new album which is out now.

The Dublin Sessions features 16 newly recorded tracks and includes some old favourites and classics that the lads wanted to get down on disc. These include The Leaving of Liverpool, Schooldays Over, Pub with No Beer, Rambling Rover, Hand Me Down My Bible and some scorching tunes from Gerry O’Connor.

In the past five years the band has continued the legacy of The Dubliners by travelling far and wide and playing concerts to a whole new generation of Irish music fans.

They have wowed audiences in Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Holland, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland and, of course, right the way across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Dubliners achieved a staggering 30 million plus record sales between 1967 and 2012.

The band had several number one albums and singles in Ireland and achieved their best chart placing in the UK with Seven Drunken Nights which reached number 7 in 1967.

