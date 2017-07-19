Ash take in Picturedrome before Leeds Festival appearance

Long established Northern Irish indie rockers Ash will kick-off their UK tour in style at Holmfirth’s Picturedrome on Sunday, August 13.

The veteran Downpatrick trio have enjoyed a fantastic career spanning more than two decades and are currently touring latest release ’Kablammo!’ - a high-octane return to the frontline of pop punk for an act who must be considered among the nation’s great guitar bands.

Guided by evergreen frontman Tim Wheeler, Ash have enjoyed 18 top 40 hits, a seismic number one debut album and a raft of era defining singles like the unforgettable ‘Kung Fu’. ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Burn, Baby Burn’, ‘Shining Light’ and ‘Oh Yeah’.

The band have come a long way since being signed to Infectious Records at the age of 18. After leaving school and embarking on a sold out riot around the UK, ‘Girl From Mars’ crashed into the UK Top 20, and established Wheeler as a writer of truly great pop tunes.

Recent album ‘Kablammo’ comes eight years after ‘Twilight Of The Innocents’, the album Ash vowed would be their last. The band returned with renewed enthusiasm for playing together which is writ large over the album’s 12 tracks and in the ‘in your face’ quality” which has made Ash one of the UK’s best-loved bands.

Ash have become Leeds Festival favourites down the years and will be heading there again this year over the August Bank Holiday.