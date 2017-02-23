Bearcubs bringing electronica to Leeds Headrow

To coincide with the release of his new ‘Underwaterfall’ EP Bearcubs will bring his immersive electronica to Leeds next month.

The alias of 25-year-old producer and DJ Jack Ritchie, Bearcubs has been praised by the likes of Huw Stephens, Annie Mac, Monki and more.

He’s been putting out material for the past two years and has honed in on a distinctly unique blend of emotive electronic, future garage and lo-fi house music, which has seen him heavily championed across the radio airwaves.

His latest, the ‘Underwaterfall’ four-track collection showcases the diversity of Bearcubs’ sound, from the melancholic, introspective to intelligent, club-ready cuts.

Having already performed at prestigious festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival, Dimensions and Amsterdam Dance Event, Bearcubs is now embarking on his debut headline UK and European tour this spring, in partnership with tastemakers Majestic Casual.

Cementing their support, Majestic Casual are presenting a run of live dates that will see Bearcubs headline at Headrow House in Leeds on Wednesday, March 22.

For what to expect, catch Bearcubs live in session for Majestic Casual at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRTjFQakDg8&list=UUXIyz409s7bNWVcM-vjfdVA