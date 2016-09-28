Bradford rockers set to be heard

Ngod, the five-piece Bradford rockers fronted by Sam Augustine, are making headway and new friends with their record releases and live gigs and are hitting the road after unleashing their latest single, ‘Can You Hear Me?’

Their debut track ‘Blue’ hit the spot, garnering radio play earlier this year from the likes of industry giants Huw Stephens (Radio 1) and Steve Lamacq (6 Music), as well as John Kennedy’s X-Posure on Radio X, for who they also recorded a session.

This summer Ngod have performed at Y Not, Standon Calling and Underground Festival and Festival No. 6 and they are heading out on their own headlining tour next month, including dates in Leeds at The Wardrobe on Saturday, October 8 and in Sheffield at The Rocking Chair on Tuesday, October 4.

Feast your ears on the new song ‘Can You Hear Me?’ at https://soundcloud.com/ngodband/can-you-hear-me