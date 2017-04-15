Cult Liverpool acts join forces for tour that starts in Leeds

Cult Liverpool imprint Skeleton Key Records are bringing their inaugural label tour to Leeds this month.

Rolling with a double dosage of cosmic scouse - emphatic indie force The Sundowners and the veritable Godfather of scouse-psych Edgar Jones & The Joneses have come together for a joint headline tour of mind bending proportions.

As if the combination of two behemoths of celebrated psychedelia was not potent enough, Birmingham upstarts Cut Glass Kings have been anointed as tour support for the nine-date tour which starts at the Brudenell in Leeds on Tuesday, April 25.

Liverpool five-piece The Sundowners will be promoting their second album, ‘Cut The Master’, which is released on April 21.

An assembly of rare, unconventional musical minds gathered for the band’s recording sessions at Parr Street Studios, Liverpool, placing a multitude of hands on the production tiller, resulting in a fascinatingly, multi-directional record.

Collaborators led by the band included James Skelly and Rich Turvey (The Coral, She Drew The Gun, Blossoms) and part-musical archaeologist, part-sonic alchemist, Andy Votel, with the latter not only co-producing two tracks, but curating/penning a series of curious, cinematic interludes that weave between each track.

A regular mainstay of the Liverpool scene, for over 20 years, Edgar returns (from illness) in 2017 with a fresh new record.

‘The Song of Day and Night’ is released on April 14 and has already being lauded by those lucky enough to hear it as his best work since 2005’s seminal ‘Soothing Music for Stray Cats’, touted by Noel Gallagher as his favourite album that year.

Edgar was first introduced to the Liverpool scene as Ian McCulloch’s (Echo and the Bunnymen) bassist aged only 18. Leaving to form his own group, the much loved scouse psychedelic group The Stairs whose debut LP ‘Mexican R’n’B’ is now a rare and collectable item.

From there on, a bona-fide bass guitarist, Edgar’s skills have been called upon by many, including Paul Weller, Johnny Marr, Cherry Ghost and Love. Alongside this he has led his own groups, highlighting his love of rhythm and blues and soul music.