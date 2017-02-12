Fireball Stage line-up complete for Slam Dunk Festival

After announcing the new Fireball UK partnership earlier this year, Slam Dunk Festival 2017 are pleased to reveal the complete line-up for the Fireball Stage.

The final three artists can be revealed as punk-rap party outfit Zebrahead, Indiana-bred quartet The Ataris and guitar-driven Drive-Thru alumni Fenix TX.

They will be joining the previously announced Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies and MC Lars for one of the most envied party weekends of the year.

This all-American stage features possibly the biggest ska punk and classic pop-punk line up the UK has ever seen, uniting regular touring buddies and bands that have never played together before to create a must-see spectacle for both new and die-hard fans of the genres.

No strangers to Slam Dunk Festival, Zebrahead will be returning to the festival with their world-famous frat-party-like live show. Laden with happy-go-lucky vibes, Zebrahead’s appearance on the Fireball Stage will see them smash through hits such as ‘Hell Yeah!’ and ‘Falling Apart’ as they break the festival’s record for the most consecutive plays.

On their return to the festival, Ben Osmundson of Zebrahead said; “We are damn excited to be coming back for the fourth straight year to the Slam Dunk Festival.

“It is the one festival where everyone feels like family and friends .....and we can’t wait to have a drink with all of you!!”

Lead by Kris Roe, The Ataris join the Fireball Stage armed with timeless anthemic singalongs such as emo warcry ‘In This Diary’ and their cover of Don Henley’s ‘Boys Of Summer’ as they return for their second appearance at Slam Dunk Festival.

For the first-time ever, one of the most definitive bands of the pop-punk era, Fenix TX, will be bringing their unique guitar-driven sound to Slam Dunk Festival.

Alumni of the legendary Drive-Thru Records, the Texan outfit will be returning to UK soil for the first time in seven years to bring Slam Dunk Festival revellers hit songs such as ‘All My Fault’ and ‘Threesome’ for what is set to be a true festival memory.

Festival director Ben Ray said: “Many people know that this stage is very close to my heart. When I started the Slam Dunk club night back in 2001, bands like Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish were the one’s that helped shaped it and established the brand. It is an honour to be able to bring these bands together for the biggest bill of its kind ever in the UK.”

Kicking off in Birmingham on Saturday, May 27, the festival will travel to Leeds on Sunday, May 28 before finishing up in Hatfield on Monday, May 29, once again ensuring the Slam Dunk Festival Bank Holiday Weekend is the only place to be to catch the finest in alternative music.

The full line-up to date is:

Enter Shikari, Neck Deep, Beartooth, Tonight Alive, Citizen, Turnover, Set It Off, Against Me! The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Memphis May Fire, The Movielife, Trophy Eyes, Like Pacific, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For, We The Kings, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, Zebrahead, Fenix TX, The Ataris, MC Lars, Oceans Ate Alaska.

Advance tickets £44 or £49 with after party are on sale now from www.slamdunkmusic.com