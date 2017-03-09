Full line-up confirmed for Live at Leeds

The award-winning Live at Leeds has announced its final batch of new names for the 2017 festival, which takes place across the city on Saturday, April 29.

Already boasting an incredible day and night of invigorating new music and classic live moments, Live At Leeds has further cemented its position as the defining kick-off for the summer with a string of new names joining the stellar bill of future stars and revered favourites.

Leading the latest additions are cult Scottish heroes Frightened Rabbit, bringing their emotional and passionate live show to Leeds city centre in what’s sure to be a truly defining moment of the festival.

Over the course of six studio albums Frightened Rabbit have become one of the nation’s most beloved underground favourites, outpouring straight-to-the-bone tales of heartache and loss into some of the most seismic rock of the past decade.

Fresh from the release of last year’s ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’, their set at Live At Leeds this year is a must-see chance to witness one of the country’s most beloved bands in full flight.

Commenting on their appearance at the festival, Grant Hutchison, of Frightened Rabbit, said: “We can’t wait to come back to Live At Leeds. It’s been a favourite city of ours since we started touring and have great memories of places like The Brudenell and The Faversham so we’re really looking forward to it. See you there and probably in the dry dock afterwards for a dance!!”

Tearing down the walls with an emphatic live show of politically-charged garage rock in its purest form, Vant have become one of the most talked-about new bands of the year so far and they have been added to Live at Leeds.

Bursting with vitality, the political calls of frontman Mattie Vant have made him a future icon in waiting, challenging the status quo with hooks brimming with instant pop meaning. Debut album ‘Dumb Blood’ has already been hailed as a defiant stand for 2017, and their set at Live At Leeds is sure to be a memorable celebration of a band on the rise.

Another addition is AJ Tracey, fresh from his first ever headline tour and proving to be one of the ever burgeoning grime scene’s brightest hopes.

Soulful crooner Rationale will be delivering the sultry chimes and rhythms of latest EP ‘Vessels’ as the next soul sensation unveils his goods at the festival, with former Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd bringing his next exciting chapter to Live At Leeds, set to include his latest collection of tracks that were pulled together with The Maccabees’ Hugo White over the past few months.

Eclectic duo Seafret will return to the festival with new tracks and beats from their upcoming second studio album, while tectonic electronica will bristle through the city streets with the likes of the Disclosure-approved Liv Dawson, tropical genre-blenders Strong Asian Mothers, the sultry pop of Ekkah, trippy disco trio Shy Luv and bubbling electro guru Sivu all destined to bring the grooves to Live At Leeds this year.

Wistful guitar-laden pop hitters Childhood are set to return with a bang at Live At Leeds this year while South-London’s Dead Pretties will be delivering a masterclass in scorching punk with their appearance.

Melodic rockers Dead!, Springsteen-inspired Aussie outfit Gang Of Youths and shoulder-shaking weavers Yonaka all come aboard with London-based Swedes Francobollo, indie princes The Academic, Dutch critical darling Amber Arcades, vibrant hip-hop collective The Age Of Luna and many more also joining the lineup for memorable sets across the city.

With more than 50 names joining the bill, Live At Leeds is shaping up to be the unmissable insight into music in 2017 - joining a range of over 150 names across the city centre already announced including the likes of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Slaves, Wild Beasts, White Lies, The Pigeon Detectives, Nothing But Thieves, Jagwar Ma, Black Honey, The Big Moon, Honeyblood, Temples, The Hunna, DMA’s and Clean Cut Kid.

The festival comes with an expanded array of extra events, with the sold out Live At Leeds: Welcome Party set for Friday, April 28 and headlined by Future Islands at the Leeds University Union.

The weekend will then be rounded out on Sunday 30th April with the Live At Leeds: Finale - headlined by Maximo Park and featuring slots from Little Comets, Spector, High Tyde and The Indigo Project at the O2 Academy Leeds. Tickets for the Finale are on-sale separate from the Live At Leeds festival ticket, completing the weekend with another high. Alternatively, for a limited time only you can buy a joint Saturday and Sunday access ticket for the discounted price of £42.50.

Full day wristbands provide access to all venues for Live at Leeds, with general admission tickets £32.50 and available from https://www.facebook.com/liveatleedsofficial