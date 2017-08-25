Hot chance for bands to support big names at O2 Academy venues

New bands are being given the chance to join their music heroes on the Fireball: Fuelling The Fire Tour 2017 at O2 Academy stages all over the country.

Academy Events and Fireball are on the look-out for local bands to take part - but hurry the deadline in August 31.

Bands could be opening for Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag*, Mad Caddies and Sweet Little Machine as part of this mammoth tour when it plays nine O2 Academy venues this October. Full list below.

Fireball: Fuelling The Fire Tour is a celebration of punk rock, ska, reggae and roots music featuring some of the best live bands the international punk scene has to offer.

California’s legendary ska punk outfit Reel Big Fish, with support from Pennsylvania punks Anti-Flag and California-based ska punks Mad Caddies, Fireball’s Hottest Band 2017 Sweet Little Machine ... and you!

For a chance to play on the tour bands are being asked to tell organisers about themselves, share links to their social media and to their Soundcloud, Youtube, Bandcamp or Spotify page.

Band members must be over 18, they also need to say why they are the perfect band to be a local opening act and fill in a form online.

For full details and entry form - CLICK HERE.

Winners will be selected by a panel of music industry experts, journalists and bands from the tour.

Competition closes at 11:59pm on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

One entry per band, entrants must be 18+ on date of performance and at least two members of the band must be based within 30 miles of the venue they are applying for. Winners will be notified on September 7, 2017. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Fireball is a Canadian whisky-based cinnamon-flavoured liqueur produced by the Sazerac Company. The product was developed in Canada in the mid-1980s, forged during one of the coldest Canadian winters on record by blending smooth Canadian whisky with sweet, spicy cinnamon.

Fireball has blazed a trail of success across America before the flames leapt over to UK shores and is one of the world’s fastest growing spirit brands. Best served straight from the freezer as a shot - it delivers a taste like no other.

Fireball: Fuelling The Fire Tour 2017

Wednesday 11 October – O2 Ritz Manchester

Thursday 12 October – O2 Academy Bristol

Friday 13 October – O2 Academy Leicester

Sunday 15 October – O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 16 October – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Wednesday 18 October – O2 Academy Newcastle

Thursday 19 October – O2 Academy Glasgow

Friday 20 October – O2 Academy Liverpool

Saturday 21 October – O2 Academy Sheffield

*Please Note: Anti-Flag will not be appearing at the O2 Academy Liverpool and O2 Academy Sheffield dates.

LINKS:

www.fireballuk.com

Fireball on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fireballofficialuk

Fireball on Twitter @FireballUK

#FuelledByFireball