James Vincent McMorrow ‘moving on’ to Leeds

James Vincent McMorrow’s back with his well received third record ‘We Move’ and is set to tour it, including a date at Leeds Town Hall on Thursday, October 13.

The album was recorded all over the world with an array of top producers on board and sees the singer-songwriter take a distinctly more electronic new direction.

It follows 2010’s platinum-selling ‘Early In The Morning’ and acclaimed follow-up ‘Post Tropical’, which was nominated for the Choice Music Prize and led to sold-out worldwide shows spanning two nights at Sydney Opera House to London’s Barbican and Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

This year has already seen McMorrow surpass 100+ million streams, collaborate with Kygo, and feature in the quickly-viral trailer for the latest series of Game of Thrones.

‘We Move’, written in constant transition – and recorded between Toronto, Dublin and London – is McMorrow’s most expansive, generous and ambitious record to date. There is, on the other hand, something more stripped-back surfacing for the first time.

For McMorrow, it’s about celebrating mental fragility – and how we move forward in life – rather than “people listening to my songs and believing that I’m out in the forest all day long, thinking about trees. Because I’m actually at home, trying to convince myself to go out and get milk.”