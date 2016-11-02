Jaws get their teeth into Headrow gig

Indie upstarts Jaws are gearing up for the release of their second album this week and will be backing it up with some dates around the country, including a stop off in Leeds.

The Birmingham four-piece, who consist of Connor Schofield (vocals, guitar), Alex Hudson (guitar), Eddy Geach (drums) and Jake Cooper (bass), will be appearing at Headrow House, in Leeds on Friday, November 25. Kindred fuzz-rockers Nai Harvest and Chartreuse will be providing ample support.

Before then Jaws release their full-length sophomore album ‘Simplicity’ on Friday.

This is their first work since their frenzied debut LP ‘Be Slowly’ in 2014. Opting for a short period of silence to recalibrate, the band resurfaced with hazy new single ‘What We Haven’t Got Yet’ - a truculent slice of surf rock.

Their latest dreamy cut ‘Right In Front Of Me’ is the band’s most developed material to date. Recorded following sessions at Vale Studios, alongside producer Gethin Pearson, the track is a wash of echo and unsullied indie innocence.