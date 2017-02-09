Leeds date for acclaimed multi instrumentalist Natalie McCool

Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Natalie McCool is set to release new single ‘You & I’ on March 24 and will be promoting it with a short English tour that includes a date in Leeds.

‘You & I’, taken from Natalie’s second album released by her own Fortress Sounds label via Ditto Music, is a glittering, psych-pop infused ditty set to further enhance the singer’s reputation for quality music.

The song can be streamed on Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/nataliemccool/you-i

Album ‘The Great Unknown’, meanwhile, is the follow-up to 2013’s eponymously titled debut and was recorded and produced with Dave Berger from Outfit at Schall Und Wahn in Liverpool.

The album also features additional production and mixes on the singles ‘Pins’, ‘Cardiac Arrest’, ‘Fortress’ and ‘Oh Danger’ by Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Clean Cut Kid, VITAMIN) and is McCool’s most accomplished set of songs to date.

Perfect future pop that sets Natalie apart from her contemporaries, her early work was built on a foundation of deliciously dark, gloomy indie-pop. ‘The Great Unknown’ is an new awakening - emerging from the shadows and rising victoriously with a number of prickly pop tunes like the newly recorded forthcoming single and Huw Stephens favourite ‘Pins’ and subtly emotive songs such as Radio One playlisted ‘Cardiac Arrest’.

Since arriving over three years ago with the release of her debut album, with who she collaborated with Suede legend Bernard Butler, the singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist has picked up a steadily growing support base of fans and critics alike with her innovative and beautiful take on pop music.

Vibrant with effortlessly catchy songs, McCool can count The Sunday Times, Wonderland, Q, Clash, Line of Best Fit, The 405, Huw Stephens and Alice Levine amongst her fans, while BBC Introducing described the artist as “one of the finest emerging songwriters around”.

Natalie and her live band will set off on an eight date UK tour which comes to Leeds at the Brudenell on Wednesday, March 15.