Leeds Festival all set up and ready to go

The stages are set and the excitement is hitting bubbling point for the 2017 Leeds Festival, which begins in the next few hours.

Bramham Park is once again playing host to a huge weekend of music and entertainment across nine stages.

Eminem, Kasabian, Muse and Liam Gallagher are the big names to see this year, but with more than 300 music acts and comedians set to appear there is something for every one in an event as massive as ever.

It all gets under way this evening with Rothwell’s own Pigeon Detectives on the Dance to the Radio Stage along with Dead Naked Hippies, Marsicans, Fling and High Tyde before the event proper gets under way around noon tomorrow with Royal Republic on the main stage, X Ambassadors on the NME/ Radio One Stage and Tiff Stevenson over at the comedy tent.

The festival is into its 19th year and once again will showcase big names from the rock, indie and dance worlds mixing with the up and comers and some of the country’s finest comedy talents in the north of England’s biggest festival.

Muse, Liam Gallagher and Blossoms head up a strong first day main stage line-up while Haim and Halsey head up the NME/ Radio One Stage where fans should keep a watch out for a possible secret set early in the day. This will also be the place to see South Yorkshire’s fast-rising indie stars The Sherlocks who are set to provide one of the first day’s biggest highlights.

Neck Deep, set to be high in this week’s album charts with their latest release, headline the Lock Up Stage, while The Hunna and Ash will be the big attractions on the Festival Republic Stage and Bugzy Malone, Charli XCX and Marshmello will be doing their bit on the various dance music stages.

Over at The Alternative Stage, Katherine Ryan, Andrew Maxwell and Ivo Graham should provide the biggest laughs before a late night take over by the Propaganda people with guest DJs Blossoms, fresh from their earlier main stage appearance.

Kasabian, Bastille, You Me At Six, Billy Talent, Fatboy Slim and Reginald D Hunter are the big names on the bill for day two.

It all then wraps up with Eminem as the main attraction on Sunday night with others set to perform including Bill Bailey, Simon Amstell, Korn, The Pretty Reckless, Flume, Everything Everything, While She Sleeps, The Black Lips, The View and Flatbush Zombies.