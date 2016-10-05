Leeds gig for Glastonbury’s emerging talent winners

After playing Glastonbury as emerging talent winners, Merseyside psych-poppers She Drew The Gun are gearing up for an autumn tour that include a date at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds.

Following the huge critical success of She Drew The Gun’s debut LP ‘Memories Of The Future’ the band hit the road for their first UK headline tour. Spearheaded by politicised and provocative new single ‘Pit Pony’, She Drew The Gun will tour the highlights of their contender for record of the year.

The debut draws lyrical inspiration from Louisa Roach’s (aka She Drew The Gun) own real life experiences. While the chugged guitars and a laid back percussive tempo glide effortlessly through a chorus of glacial blues-tinged understated and soulful sublime offerings.

The album was recorded at Parr Street studios, Liverpool during 2015 under the watchful eye of The Coral’s James Skelly on production duties.

Introduced by a friend who heard Louisa doing a live session for the local BBC introducing show, he liked what he heard and initial work on an EP became an album. Going into the studio with the bare bones of the songs-poetic autobiographical lyrics set to haunting riffs and melodies, they built up the tracks, developing an electronic element into Roach’s sound.

Originally a vehicle for Roach as a solo performer the project has shape-shifted and evolved into a full band since its inception in 2013. Sian Monaghan who played drums on the LP, was first to join, and the band have played in a number of formations. They supported Fink on a month long UK and European tour in autumn 2015 as a three piece with Jack Turner on Guitar, latest addition Jenni Kickhefer completes the line-up for their upcoming album tour in October.

She Drew The Gun were crowned winners of Glastonbury’s ‘Emerging Talent Competition’ 2016, a prize supported by PRS for Music and the PRS for Music Foundation. The judges – who included Michael and Emily Eavis – awarded the act first place. Prizes include a slot on the fabled John Peel Stage – plus a generous £5,000 Talent Development Award.

Catch She Drew The Gun at the Brudenell Social Club on Wednesday, October 26.