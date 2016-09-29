Leeds set for neon carnival

Fiesta Bombarda returns to Leeds next month with a neon carnival featuring the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

The beguiling Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will perform alongside the exhilarating live experience that is Portmanteau and Element’s BT3K and the devilish Dr Hyde at the Hi-Fi Club on Saturday, October 15.

Fiesta Bombarda travels the UK’s most inspiring spaces with a music, performance and dance-fuelled party of reggae, brass, Afrobeat and dub sounds. After two consecutive sell-out carnivals, Fiesta returns to one of their favourite cities, transforming the Hi-Fi into a tropical neon paradise along with a riotous ensemble of exhilarating bands and DJs, enticing performers, facepaint and stunning set design.

Stars of the show The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble is a family band consisting of seven blood brothers trained in musical instrumentation since the tender ages of four and five by their father, jazz trumpeter/band leader Kelan Phil Cohran (Earth, Wind, & Fire. Chaka Khan. Sun Ra) who subsequently formed the Phil Cohran Youth Ensemble (1990) composed of his children that had now become proficient in their musical presentation.

By 1999, the band of brothers discontinued playing with dad in order to find their own sound and started going by the name of Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

By 2008 Hypnotic Brass had performed their original tunes in every corner of the world to audiences as big as 110,000 (Glastonbury. Roskilde) and premiere music venues around the world (Ronnie Scotts London. Sydney Opera House. Carnegie Hall NYC), all accomplished by their self-manned staff and clever partnerships.

The brothers were living in London when they recorded the Gorillaz record with Damon Albarn “Welcome To Plastic Beach” and joined the “Plastic Beach 2010” world tour upon its release performing alongside Bobby Womack: Mick Jones, from The Clash; De La Soul and Snoop Dog.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble gave their signature dose of hard brass to every audience on the four month international tour and earned a spot backing up Prince at the New Power Generation Fest, in Denmark the next year, coming personally requested by the artist himself.

Since then HBE has grown into an even newer sound with their latest efforts “Bullet Proof Brass” and “Fly” released by their very own imprint Pheelco Entertainment. They are now gearing up to release a new instalment entitled “Bad Boys Of Jazz”.