Sheffield guitar band RedFaces aiming to buck the trend

It’s rare thing these days to hear of a young guitar band actually being signed by a major label in open defiance of chart stats and marketing departments.

Step forward RedFaces, four lads from Sheffield who treading what was once a well-worn path, but nowadays is much less travelled.

Newly signed to RCA and with a debut single – the incendiary ‘Kerosene’ – available now, (with a limited 7” out on Friday), RedFaces are Harry Lyon, Isaac White, Charlie Yapp and Ryan Laycock.

Their journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the Arctic Monkeys’ first ventures.

Out of these sessions came the band’s first release ‘Katie Come Home’ in early 2015 – championed by BBC Introducing, it also attracted the attention of the London A&R fraternity. An early gig in Sheffield saw representatives from every major label through the door.

RedFaces are now aiming to make 2017 theirs and have hit the road with a gig in Leeds at the Oporto venue next Wednesday (February 8).