Show time for Manchester band in Leeds

Ahead of the release of their second album ‘Dream Darling’, Manchester’s The Slow Show have announced a short tour that will include a date in Leeds.

The critically acclaimed band, who consist of Rob Goodwin (vocals), Fred Kindt (keyboards), Joel Byrne-McCullough (guitar), James Longden (bass) and Chris Hough (drums), will be appearing at the Brudenell Games Room, in Leeds on Monday, November 28.

They will be playing tracks from sublime new album ‘Dream Darling’, which is out November 25 on Haldern Pop Recordings.

The first single from the album is ‘Ordinary Lives’, available to stream & download now on iTunes and Spotify.

‘Dream Darling’ features music made by five men who, as singer Rob Goodwin explains, have “gone through the typical life-changing experiences that men in their late thirties and forties experience”.

Whether that’s the romantic regret of the Tindersticks-inflected drama of ‘Breaks Today’ or overcoming loss in the album’s towering centrepiece ‘Ordinary Lives’, this is music to live in.

Having gone on tour in Germany and Switzerland almost immediately after the band formed in 2010, The Slow Show are a major cult concern and festival regulars in mainland Europe, where they are signed to Haldern Pop Recordings, the label formed by the team behind the successful festival.

At home, their music has been championed by DJs at BBC 6 Music and Radio 2 ever since their debut EP, 2012’s ‘Brother’.

After taking four years to assemble, last year’s debut album ‘White Water’ was a more aggressive, angry affair, topped off by Goodwin’s mordant baritone vocals.

On ‘Dream Darling’, Goodwin has honed his vocal range to become a compelling storyteller.

The songs are more ambitious too with a choir adding additional vocals and Manchester singer Kesha Ellis also guesting to sing duets on ‘Hurts’ and ‘Last Man Standing’.

While they’re proud of Manchester’s heritage, musically The Slow Show stand apart, influenced more by Sigur Ros than New Order or The Stone Roses.

“But seeing how many great bands come from Manchester makes you realise you can make it, and that’s important,” says Goodwin.