The best of Chris T-T in Leeds as he celebrates music anniversary

Visionary music maker Chris T-T is celebrating 20 years in the business with a best of album and a tour that brings him to Leeds next month.

May 2017 marks Chris T-T’s 20th anniversary making music. The same week in 1997 that Tony Blair came to power, Chris moved to London and before the end of month he’d played his first solo gigs (Chris that is, not Tony) and self-released his debut 7” single.

Shortly after, Chris home recorded and self-released his debut album Beatverse (years before this became commonplace) on a MiniDisc four-track with no computer. Beatverse was barely distributed but won Chris label interest and Radio 1 plays from Steve Lamacq. By Christmas, Chris was guesting live on the show.

Over two decades since then, Chris T-T has always walked his own path, with visionary psych pop, startling humour and unflinching, sometimes discomforting radicalism. He’s released 10 solo albums to consistent praise and played over 2,300 shows worldwide.

Ten years ago he joined the Xtra Mile Recordings family, signing in 2007 on the suggestion of fast-rising young singer and fan Frank Turner.

He has released four albums with Xtra Mile; Capital (2008), Love Is Not Rescue (2010), The Bear (2013) and last year’s 9 Green Songs.

Now comes a first ever career retrospective: the imaginatively titled double CD ‘Best Of’.

For the first time Chris will also compile his song lyrics into a book, published to coincide. DISC number one focuses on Chris’s most loved songs from over the years and DISC two is a rarities collection of Chris’s favourite studio recordings that haven’t been released on CD before.

Chris is also doing a short run of ‘Best Of’ concerts in the UK as well as playing his first appearance at the illustrious Cambridge Folk Festival.

He will be appearing at All Hallows Church, in Leeds, on Friday, May 5.