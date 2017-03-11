Visionaries Cattle & Cane heading for Leeds

Northerners Cattle & Cane are making waves with their shimmering folk infused pop sound and have just unveiled a new single from their forthcoming second album and will be hitting the road, including a Leeds date on their travels.

‘Make Your Vision’ is taken from the ‘Mirrors’ album (out April 28) and is a beautiful slice of melodic music with a timeless appeal.

It is the second single to be taken from the latest album worked on by a group led by siblings Joe and Helen Hammill.

Produced by Luuk Cox at ICP Studios in Brussels and mastered by Frank Arkwright (Arcade Fire, Coldplay, New Order) at Abbey Road Studios in London, ‘Make Your Vision’ pictures sun-drenched scenes with the song’s array of luscious synth swells, catchy percussion and driving bass.

Very much a family affair, Joe and Helen are joined by their brothers Fran (keyboards & backing vocals) and Vin Hammill (bass), along with close friend Tom Chapman on drums.

“You can say things in an unfiltered way to your siblings which you never could with non-siblings,” said Joe.

“It’s a good thing because there’s no skirting around an issue - you just tackle it straight on. None of us get too upset and generally we are nice to each other!”

“Being siblings in a band has its pros and cons, but there’s definitely more pros. We’re best friends most of the time…” added Helen.

With features from the likes of Q, the Independent and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, as well as tours with Seattle’s The Head and The Heart and Montreal’s Half Moon Run, Cattle & Cane have built up a loyal and passionate following – a fan-base that helped propel their debut album ‘Home’ into the top 30 of the Official UK Independent Album Chart in September 2015, sandwiched between Adele and Arctic Monkeys no less.

Last year saw the band perform at acclaimed tastemaker events such as Reeperbahn Festival, Live At Leeds and Evolution Emerging, as well as at some of the UK’s finest boutique festivals including Cornbury, DeerShed and Bingley Music Live. They also toured abroad for the first time with gigs in Germany, Malta and Belgium, while a sold-out 1,000 capacity hometown Christmas show at the Middlesbrough Empire ensured a triumphant finale to the year.

Wasting no time in making their mark on 2017, Cattle & Cane partnered up with Barbour International for a live session and website feature around the release of new track ‘Make Your Vision’.

The relentlessly hard-working band will be back on the road this spring for a headline UK tour with a gig at The Wardrobe, in Leeds, on Saturday, May 6.