Pop superstar Katy Perry is heading for Hull... and she can't wait to try our Yorkshire puddings

International superstar and UK chart topper Katy Perry was today revealed as one of the headline acts set to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull.

Perry joined Nick Grimshaw on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning to make the announcement, revealing she will play the Saturday night slot.

She joins the previously announced line-up of Little Mix, Kings of Leon and Stormzy in Hull for Radio 1’s annual flagship event on 27 and 28 May.

Discussing her upcoming trip to Hull she revealed how she’s looking forward to trying the area’s local delicacies including chip spice, savoury patties and Yorkshire puddings. The two have even planned a date to Hull’s Yorkshire pudding factory!

Perry sayaid: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up. Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory!”

Grimshaw added: “Well happy Katy Perry is coming to Hull! She's one of my favourite pop stars to see and also loves a good night out which I'm sure Hull will provide!"

Hosted by Radio 1 DJs, Radio 1’s Big Weekend is Europe’s largest free ticketed festival, and will be heading to Hull to coincide with the UK City of Culture celebrations for 2017.

Burton Constable Hall will play host to this year’s event with over 50,000 music fans enjoying performances from some of the biggest and freshest UK and international acts, with the majority of the free tickets going to residents of Hull and the surrounding area.

Ben Cooper, Controller, Radio 1 saaid: “Radio 1's Big Weekend just got bigger. The young audiences in Hull and on the BBC are in for one of the planet’s greatest performers.”

Martin Green, Director Hull UK City of Culture 2017 added: "It's awesome that Katy Perry is headlining Saturday night at Radio 1's Big Weekend. A superstar addition to a sensational event, as well as to Hull 2017's fabulous music programme."

Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017, including the full line-up and ticketing details, will be announced on Radio 1 in coming weeks.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be broadcast live on Radio 1 and all performances will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel.