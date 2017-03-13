PREVIEW: Collectarama TV, film, video game and toy fair to launch in Yorkshire

Thousands of television, film, retro video game and toy fans are expected at a new collector event in Yorkshire.
Collectarama will feature dozens of stalls at The Dome in Doncaster on Sunday March 26.
It follows a boom in nostalgia and memorabilia collecting, say the organisers who are also behind the hugely successful Yorkshire Cosplay Con, which returns to Sheffield Arena on June 3 and 4.
The events are aimed at families and collectors of popular culture.
"Retro is cool," said co-organiser Jon Higson.
"We are looking forward to welcoming fellow collectors, geeks and toy hunters.
"Collectarama is our first event of it's kind.
"It is aimed at both the young and the young at heart, to browse through the most diverse range of toys, retro video games, TV and film memorabilia. This will take visitors back to the good old days, with something for everyone.
"It is a chance to get your hands on a bargain or something really special you won't get anywhere else.
"There is free on-site parking for 600 cars and plenty inside for children to do, including a face painter and balloon modeller, with plenty to buy at pocket money prices.
"Tickets can be purchased on the door, but those buying in advance get early bird access from 11am - a hour earlier than those buying on the day.
"They also get a free entry into our prize draw, for a chance to win some fantastic prizes like the new Nintendo Entertainment System Mini, cinema tickets, DVD's, magazines, comics, figures, toys and more."
* Tickets bought in advance, including booking fees, are £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children from www.collectarama.co.uk.
