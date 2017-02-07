PREVIEW: Daredevil bikers jump to it for Arenacross UK 2017 Tour at Sheffield Arena

Motorbike fans are getting all revved up for three hours of fast and furious racing with some of the world's top riders in action this weekend when Arenacross UK returns to Sheffield Arena.

Arenacross, or AX as it is known, is the indoor version of motocross on purpose-built indoor jump-infested dirt tracks.

It also features gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross, or FMX, with spectacular 40ft high jumps, pyrotechnics, lasers, dazzling lights and a pumping soundtrack.

Superstars on show include Spaniard Edgar Torronteras, the UK’s Jamie Squibb and, arguably the most spectacular double-flipper in the world, 6ft 4ins Czech superman, Petr Pilat.

Sheffield will host round six, which is the penultimate leg of the Arenacross UK Tour 2017, on Saturday, February 11, from 7pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are from £28; 12-years and under from £15.68. Visit www.arenacrossuk.com, call 0844 338 8000, buy in person from the Arena Box Office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

It features what organisers say is the strongest-ever Pro and Pro Lites team line-up, packed-out youth classes and FMX athletes.

And with just 12 points between first and sixth place for the Arenacross UK title, never has the Pro class been such a close run race.

Frenchman Cedric Soubeyras, who rides for the British team RFX St Blazey MX, is leading the championship by four points over his team-mate, Italian Angelo Pellegrini.

Reigning AX champ Thomas Ramette, riding for SR75 World Suzuki, is third, with two Brits – Adam Chatfield, for Buildbase Honda, and Jack Brunell, for Team Green Kawasaki, are in fourth and fifth.

Freestyle Motocross legend Edgar Torronteras is flying in for Arenacross UK Tour, at Sheffield Arena, on Saturday, February 11, from 7pm.

Florent Richier, from France, riding for the Keystone Honda team - headed by multi world and British MX champ Dave Thorpe - rounds out the top six.

Stars of the future will also be on show with a new feature for 2017, the Pro Lites riders, showcasing 16 to 23 year olds, formerly known as Rookies. But riders as young as seven will also be in the show.

Amongst them are 10 year old Doncaster cousins Harvey Shaw and Kian Knowles, in the youngest category – the highly-competitive Youth 65cc class.

Harvey, competing in his first year in the series, is currently in seventh place and he is aiming for a podium spot at the weekend, to make family and friends proud.

Young bikers line up for action on the Arenacross UK Tour

The Edlington St Mary’s pupil says his school has been very supportive of his racing – particularly head teacher, Chris Bratt.

He was introduced to Arenacross by Kian, eleventh over all, who had to miss the last two rounds at Belfast and is hoping to make up some points in front of his home crowd.

"From the very off, the evening programme is adrenaline-charged with back-to-back no-holds-barred racing interspersed with radical and extreme Freestyle MX," said an Arenacross UK spokeswoman.

"Away from the racing line, the Freestyle guys indulge in plenty of showboating. They’ll twist, whip and flip their bodies and machines through three incredible sets, performing their aerobatics some 40ft above the track, spanning a gap between two ramps of over 20ft, and without a safety net in sight.

"With thousands of fans streaming through the doors every year, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been a two-wheeled enthusiast all your life or if you have no clue about bikes – you are going to have fun. This is and action packed night of furious entertainment for the whole family, suitable for all ages.

Ten year old Doncaster cousins Harvey Shaw, pictured here, and Kian Knowles, are taking part in the action.

Arenacross UK Tour spectacular comes to Sheffield Arena on Saturday, February 11, from 7pm.