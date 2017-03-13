PREVIEW: Sheffield Adventure Film Festival returns with jaw-dropping programme at Showroom Cinema

Extreme sports, adventure and travel will be celebrated with three days of jaw-dropping films from around the world this weekend at the annual Sheffield Adventure Film Festival.

More than 100 films have been hand-picked for this year's ShAFF - a headline event of The Outdoor City Weekender - with screenings at the city centre Showroom Cinema, from Friday to Sunday, March 17 to 19.

The action-packed programme features top athletes and covers the full spectrum of outdoor sports from running, climbing, biking, skiing, surfing, kayaking and everything in between.

TICKETS: ShAFF 2017 offers great value - one ticket buys you a multi-film screening so you can see several films in one hit. For booking and full programme descriptions visit The Showroom at www.showroomworkstation.org.uk

There is something for all the family.

ShAFF family friendly certified screenings will be held in a 100 seater mobile cinema truck, parked up just across the road on the main concourse outside Sheffield train station, made possible with the support of local Sheffield Businesses via Sheffield BID.

Then there's the Adventure Bites, an hour long loop of films which plays all weekend and is suitable for young kids.

The Young Adventurer showings, Too Cool For School sessions for slightly older children, and a Teen Screen selection will showcase inspiring tales of wilderness and exploration.

From skating in Armenia (Kyang: A Short Skate Film) to mountain biking and packrafting in Mongolia with childhood friends (Flashes of the Altai) there is something new for everyone to discover.

From top international climbers, through to award-winning filmmakers, Sheffield has it all.

Flashes of the Altai. Photo: Mason Lacy

For the first time, there will be two Made in Sheffield sessions to highlight the local talent of the outdoor city.

Join local women tackling the High Peak Marathon (Beauties and the Bog), follow Sheffield-based internationally renowned climbers (Shauna and Pete go crack climbing! and Obsession: Tom Randall) and enjoy films created by Sheffield based production houses (Low Line, Red Sands – Skating a Gun Turret (Salt Street Productions) and Mirror Wall (Coldhouse Collective).

Whether or not you are taking on one of The Outdoor City Weekender challenges, grab the opportunity to put your feet up and be inspired by an incredible and diverse selection of films.

ShAFF film sessions cover the new and fast-growing trend of bikepacking, as well as climbing, running, mountain biking, skiing, snow-boarding, kayaking and surfing. The ever-popular Adrenaline Films session returns, the ultimate ticket for all sports obsessives. ShAFF is the place to hang out, watch a film and share your tales of adventure.

Locked In Surf & Kayak Films. Photo: Benny Marr

Visitors to ShAFF will be able to rate the films they have seen using Boom Beam to help select the ShAFF People’s Choice Award.

With the aim of cultivating greater festival engagement between all those attending, the Boom Beam web app offers audiences the opportunity to give feedback, as well as providing recommendations of what to watch.

The Outdoor City Weekender launches Sheffield’s impressive line-up of outdoor events for the year.

The events that take place during the weekend attract national and international visitors, competitors, brands and business people to Sheffield. Collectively they help grow Sheffield’s reputation as The Outdoor City on the global stage.

Matt Heason, the ShAFF Festival Director said: “ShAFF has long celebrated the joy of the great outdoors, offering the very best of global adventure alongside showcasing local talent. It is fantastic that the city of Sheffield with The Outdoor City Weekender is shining a light on its incredible natural assets it houses- perfect for outdoor adventure, wild escapes and extreme sports.”

The full ShAFF 2017 programme can be viewed at shaff.co.uk/shaff17

Made In Sheffield climber Leo Holding. Photo: Coldhouse Collective

For the latest festival announcements and information visit www.shaff.co.uk or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SheffieldAdventureFilmFestival, Twitter @ShefAdvFilmFest and Instagram at www.instagram.com/shefadvfilmfest

To find out what else is happening as part of The Outdoor City Weekender – March 17-19, 2017 - visit www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/outdoor-city-weekender.

The BMC (British Mountaineering Council) represents climbers, walkers and mountaineers in England and Wales. It has 82,700 members. All members will get 15% off tickets to Shaff. Find out more www.thebmc.co.uk

Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) is working on behalf of Sheffield city centre businesses to deliver an action plan under five key areas: Busier - to deliver high footfall, vibrancy and economic growth. Cleaner - a notably cleaner city centre.Safer - a safer daytime and nighttime environment. Easier - a city centre that is easy to access and navigate. Together -a powerful voice for businesses in the city centre that has never existed before.