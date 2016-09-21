REVIEW: Sheffield indie stars The Sherlocks dazzle at The Wardrobe in Leeds

Yorkshire indie stars The Sherlocks returned home in triumph to celebrate the penultimate night of their biggest tour yet and confirmed a debut album will be out next year.

After hearing stories of sold out shows across the rest of the country, the band’s home grown fans who hadn't made it to other gigs were finally able to see the latest show for themselves.

And it was worth the wait.

Singer-rhythm guitarist Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy had already marvelled at playing to full houses at huge venues in Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London, but coming back to their own county and over 400 fans at The Wardrobe, Leeds was always going to be extra special.

As those arriving passed under the brightly lit Sherlocks name on the entrance billboard, things were already getting lively. With Leeds also playing at home the same evening there had been a growing buzz around the city all day for both events.

And in the middle of all the excitement the band of brothers revealed to us more news about what’s happening next.

“After this tour, we’re straight into working towards our debut album, writing more songs, recording and everything else that goes with it” said frontman Kiaran, who, along with the others, has recently spent time with celebrated producer Dave Eringa at the famous Rockfield Studios in Monmouth.

“From the outside it’ll seem quiet for a while with fewer live shows, but in the meantime we’ll be as busy as elves working on new material, you can be sure about that.”

“We’ll be doing it for our fans” said Josh.

“And we’ll be doing it for the next tour too” added Andy.

“Our plan is to definitely release our first album next year” revealed Brandon. “We can confirm that 100% tonight in Yorkshire.”

In front of their giant Sherlocks backdrop and with some outstanding lighting by Craig Greenhalgh, the band opened with raucous singles Last Night and Escapade. From the extended first intro there was no holding back on stage or in the bouncing crowd.

“Are you ready Leeds, this is where the gig really starts” said Kiaran before launching into a high-octane version of Motions and a welcome return of early song You’ve Made a Mistake as things became even more frenzied down the front.

Edgy and guitar riff fantastic new single Will You Be There?, which was premiered last week by legendary DJ Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music and which could hit Radio One any time now, was another smash. It’s another leap forward for the hardworking band from Bolton upon Dearne who released a video for the new tune the morning after Leeds.

“You were the first to sell out and each time here gets better and better” said Kiaran to the delight of the capacity crowd who, when not singing Sherlocks’ Army, were proudly chanting Yorkshire over and over again.

The frontman’s honest lyrics and sweeping melodies on Turn the Clock, new song Candle Light and Was It Really Worth It? captivated the spellbound crowd while Josh and Andy’s soaring backing vocals on the epic Blue made it one of the most stunning tunes of the night.

It’s no mean feat that a young band so early on their journey can switch between songs that create shear madness and those that send a shiver down your spine.

Breakthrough single Live for the Moment, which Kiaran jokingly said was released when the band had zero fans, and last year’s Heart of Gold saw some of the most frenzied moshing before Sherlocks anthem Chasing Shadows took things even further with extra choruses still being sung by the crowd as the house lights went on.

“This evening has flown by Leeds; you're absolute legends” said Kiaran. The feeling was mutual. Even in these early days The Sherlocks have inspired a devotion that only comes about a few times in a generation. They already have fans that could last a lifetime.

Earlier in the evening hotly-tipped Hampshire band Blaeavon drew a large early crowd with lead singer-guitarist Ben Gregory, baseball cap wearing bass player Frank Wright and drummer Harris McMillan playing songs from their latest EP Let’s Pray and an early play of exciting new single My Bark is Your Bite. They’re back on the road with The Hunna soon including another sold out fixture at The Wardrobe on Friday September 30.

Last chance to see The Sherlocks on this tour is final night at Ku Bar, Stockton-On-Tees, on Thursday, September 22.

New single Will You Be There? is out now on iTunes and Spotify. More at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

