Rock and metal festival raises money for charity

Bad ass bash rock festival

The Snooty Fox Club, Wakefield - March 3-4.

Great music and charity fundrasing go hand in hand at the Snooty Fox Club over the next two nights (March 3 through Saturday).

The Bad Ass Bash Festival of Rock and Metal is aiming to raise money for Chart UK (Children’s Hospice Art ) and Ian’s Chain.

Chart UK works with hospices throughout the country helping to enrich the lives of children and young people with life-limiting conditions through the creative, performing and literary arts. enabling individual expression, creativity and communication.

Ian’s Chain is a charity aimed at helping those who have lost a loved one through suicide (More details www.Ianschain.co.uk)

The event is a night and a full day of rock and metal music performed by some of the best bands in the genre , both up and coming and well established.

Friday is predominantly a night of metal with a little punk from Glaswegian band 13 for good measure.

Appearing alongside Hull’s Dividium and East Anglian new wave British heavy metal stalwarts Kaine will be Operatic metal giants Dakesis who travel up from Birmingham. Also appearing are Manchester’s Babylon Fire who will be revealing a host of new material prior to the release of their much anticipated third album .

Friday’s headline band Fury bring their unique style of heavy melodic metal as they promote their new album Lost in Space2 which has been well received.

Saturday is a full day of rock, spanning various genres from Cadence Noir’s gothic folk metal, through, The Idol Dead and the Senton Bombs hard rock with punk sensibilities and Rusted Hero and Theia’s good time rock and roll.

Opening proceedings are two bands who are starting out on their musical journey, Devils from Wolverhampton and The Devil’s Henchmen, from the city of music – Liverpool.

Saturday’s headline band is London based The Deep, formed from former members of new wave of British music pioneers The Deep Machine, bring their experience and pure class to close proceedings on Saturday night. If you enjoy high quality rock music in all its varying forms, this is an event not to be missed and you will also be helping two wonderful charities continue their outstanding work.