Steve Harley heads for Wakefield next week.

The original cockney rebel heads to Wakefield

Steve Harley is back on the road with his Acoustic Trio line-up, accompanied by virtuoso players and long-standing Cockney Rebel members, James Lascelles (piano/percussion) and Barry Wickens (violin/guitar/mandolin).

The band will be appearing at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 later this month.

After a summer of outdoor shows with the full rock band, Harley returns to the more intimate UK concert halls and promises a show full of hits, fans’ favourites and plenty of improvisation.

From Judy Teen to the hit Make Me Smile, plus the latest single Ordinary People via Sebastian and many more favourite album tracks, there will be lots for the fans to interact with, as is always the way of a Steve Harley performance.

Rod Stewart, who has recorded Steve’s song A Friend for Life on his latest platinum-selling album, described the original Cockney Rebel as “One of the finest lyricists Britain has ever produced”.

The acoustic show will make full use of Harley’s hugely impressive back catalogue and he promises to dip in to all 12 studio albums from a career spanning four decades, and still in top gear.

Warehouse 23, Wakefield

November 18, Tickets 01924 200162

or www.warehouse23.co.uk