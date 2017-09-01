Time for Yorkshire indie comeback stars Milburn to storm the charts - album details announced

It's Time for Yorkshire's indie comeback stars Milburn to storm the charts - their first album in 10-years will be called Time and is to be released on September 29, they announced today.

Time, released via Red Essential, is on their own new record label, count to 10 records.

Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones, a co-founder and past member of The Coral, it was recorded at Liverpool's world famous grammy award winning Parr Street. Studios - a hits factory for acts ranging from Pulp and The Stone Roses to Take That and Justin Beiber.

A taste of what's to come from Milburn was double A-side single Midnight Control/ Forming of a Fate, which was made by the same team there and released last September.

But Time is their first full length LP since the band’s 2007 second release, These Are The Facts. First album, 2006's Well, Well, Well reached number 32 in the charts and made them national stars.

Milburn – Joe Carnall Jr, brother Louis, Tom Rowley and Joe Green – called it a day in 2008, frustrated with their lack of mainstream success as they watched Sheffield friends’ bands such as Arctic Monkeys and Reverend and the Makers make it big.

It seemed the Mercury Records signing may be remembered only as an influence on more successful artists still to come – a band’s band.

Milburn 2017 November UK tour dates

But their music and fan base refused to die, with chants of ‘Miiiilburn’ at other band’s gigs, as their songs reached a new generation thanks to the shiny new toy called social media.

Now, more than 10-years later and with a sense of unfinished business, the band who kick started the Sheffield revival are back.

The Courteeners, Arctic Monkeys and even a One Direction-er - Lpuis Tomlinson - have been falling over themselves to lavish praise on the once defunct four-piece.

Overwhelming public demand saw Milburn sell out four anniversary hometown shows at Sheffield's O2 Academy, when 10,000 tickets sold in under five minutes and a further 11,000 tickets went for a sold out UK tour.

Milburn fan Louis Tomlinson of One Direction tweeted his love for the band

They played a 12,000 capacity hometown show at Don Valley Bowl in June and have been growing their fan base with festival appearances all summer.

They admit they have been overwhelmed by the response with a bigger impact this time around.

Frontman Joe said: "The response from fans has been amazing.

"We've now got the single and album coming out, with a tour to promote it. We've been talking about getting back into Europe. It just depends how the record goes down. If people are into it we will see what happens next."

LIVE DATES

September 2: Bingley Music Live

November 9: London Electric Brixton

November 10: Leicester 02 Academy

November 11: Manchester Academy

November 16: Glasgow 02 ABC

November 17: Leeds University Union

