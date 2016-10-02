VIDEO: Sheffield's Max Restaino finalist on Tin Pan Alley songwriting TV show

Sheffield one man band Max Restaino not only recorded, produced and plays all the instruments on his forthcoming debut album - he's also proving to be a big hit at songwriting.

The multi-talented 20-year-old from Sheffield is revealed this week as one of a dozen finalists on the new Tin Pan Alley TV talent show, which aims to find the country's top new songwriters.

Britain's original Tin Pan Alley was London’s Denmark Street, the home of songwriters and publishers for almost a century.

For the TV show - hosted by Radio 1 DJ legend Mike Read - 600 people entered a song they had written.

Max's entry is called Fall and viewers will see all final 12 songs recorded, produced and then judged by some of the music industry's big names over the next two months, on ShowBiz TV, Sky channel 266, Sundays at 6.30pm. The first programme was this week.

Prizes include being turned into a hologram at London's world famous Abbey Road Studios and a week recording at Jamaica's iconic GeeJam Studios.

All finalists were teamed up with a top producer - Max worked with multi platinum selling Andy Whitmore, who has turned out hits for the likes of Peter Andre.

Max trained at Eliot Kennedy's world famous Steelworks studio in Sheffield and has already worked with Gary Barlow, Donny Osmond and even Peter Kay.

He will support X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson on her 20 date UK tour throughout October and November, which includes dates a homecoming at Sheffield City Hall on November 11. For tickets visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Max is also a special guest on the next Eliot Kennedy all-star charity concert to launch Jo Heselden-Edwards' Hidden Wounds album for Help For Heroes, also featuring John Parr, John Reilly, The Puppini Sisters and indie newcomers Sundance, at The Vulcan Experience hanger at Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport, on Saturday, November 12.

Tin Pan Alley TV finalist Max Restaino

Fall will feature on his debut album, called The Time It Takes, out later this month, recorded at his own new Livin Sheffield Studios, in the grade II former St Silas Church, in Hanover Street. Watch video preview - CLICK HERE

Today Max, who says influences include Bruno Mars to Stevie Wonder, said: "I couldn't believe it when Mike Read knocked on my door to say I was in the final 12. I was thrilled. It was amazing.

"Everything has come at once, with my own studio, debut album and the tour with Rebecca Ferguson.

"I haven't thought how life changing the TV show itself might be. I didn't think of it like that. This was always more about my songwriting."

* The final 12 songs can be heard at www.tinpanalley.biz and are available from Angel Air Records at www.angelair.co.uk. For more about Max visit www.max-music.co.uk

As well as the competition element, the show will feature tales from Tin Pan Alley including the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols and Elton John as well as stories behind major hits told by the songwriters themselves.

Mike Read said: “British songwriters have given us many of the world’s greatest songs. They are the engine room of the industry. They boost our economy. They give us songs that inspire, comfort, influence, entertain and are part of the fabric of our lives.”

* The final 12 songs that made it to the TV series - including Fall by Max - can be heard in their submitted form on the show's official web site at www.tinpanalley.biz and the submitted version are also available to download from Angel Air Records at www.angelair.co.uk

