VIDEO: Take That to play two Wonderland Live dates at Sheffield Arena - ticket details

Chart topping superstars Take That are to turn Sheffield Arena into a Wonderland with two dates announced on their 2017 UK tour.

And for the first time ever, the band’s main stage will be in the centre of the arena floor, giving fans a unique and memorable experience like never before.

Tickets for the Sheffield Arena shows on Spring Bank Holiday Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30, will be £60.50 to £104.50 - including booking fee - and go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 28.

They will be sold online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 and in person from the Arena Box Office.

Special guests in Sheffield will be All Saints.

Take That trio Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will play 22 dates across the UK and Ireland, in support of their brand new album Wonderland, scheduled for release in March 2017.

Take That are renowned for their incredible live shows and for pushing the boundaries of live production, having created some of the most memorable stage shows in UK music history.

They are the only band in the world to have had a huge mechanical elephant as part of the cast for their Circus Tour and had a 70 foot man named Om who rose out of the stage on The Progress Tour.

Walls of water, enormous holograms, circus performers, aerialists, a custom made flying machine and a huge ball of burning fire have all graced their stages and the Wonderland Live Tour will be no less spectacular, say tour bosses.

Take That’s Wonderland Live is the first time that fans will see the band perform brand new material from their forthcoming studio album Wonderland, due out in March, as well as their much-loved classics, performed in the round.

Wonderland album and tour announced by Take That.

One of the UK’s most successful acts, with a career spanning three decades, the band have sold over 7.6 million concert tickets during their career, setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

In the UK alone, they have achieved seven UK Number One albums, 15 Number One singles, sold over 45 million records, won six Ivor Novellos, and eight BRIT Awards.

Internationally, they have scored 54 number one hits and 35 Number one albums.

Their last album III, the first a newly created three-piece and went straight to The top of the charts upon it’s release in 2014, their seventh Number one album, with the first single from the album These Days also hitting the top spot.

Their brand new album Wonderland, is set for release in March 2017.