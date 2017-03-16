WIN: Joe Bonamassa signed guitar and Sheffield Arena tickets

Guitar king Joe Bonamassa will play Sheffield Arena next month and to celebrate we have one of his signed guitars, tickets and more to be won.

The celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter will play the venue for the first time on Monday, April 24.

Tickets are £57.75 to £84, including fees. Buy in person at the Sheffield Arena box office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Bonamassa, aged 39, is widely acknowledged by fans and critics alike as one of the the greatest guitar players of all time.

His forthcoming UK tour follows hot on the heels of his acclaimed Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour that saw the American paying homage to the music of Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

The April 2017 UK tour will feature Joe alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from his latest album Blues of Desperation plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.

He has a lot of material to choose from. In the past 13 years he has put out 15 solo albums, through his independent record label J&R Adventures, of which 11 have topped the Billboard Blues charts.

Bonamassa will also play Edinburgh, Blackpool and two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall. Full details below.

WIN JOE BONAMASSA SIGNED GUITAR, TICKETS AND MORE

Our first prize is a signed guitar, a pair of tickets to the show, a copy of his latest Blues of Desperation album and a copy of his CD/DVD, Joe Bonamassa: Live at the Greek Theatre.

Joe Bonamassa will present the guitar to our winner on the night of the show before the concert.

Guitar king Joe Bonamassa. Photo: Christie Goodwin.

Four runners up each get a pair of tickets.

For a chance to win enter our free draw by post, email or Twitter.

Post your full name and contact details, including a day time phone number, to #JPcompJB17, Graham Walker, Editorial, c/o The Star, York Street, Sheffield S11PU.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompJB17 in the subject field.

Joe Bonamassa to ply Sheffield Arena on UK tour. Photo: Rick Gould.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompJB17 tweets.

Deadline is Friday, March 24, 2017, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

JOE BONAMASSA - APRIL 2017 UK TOUR

Edinburgh Usher Hall Tuesday 18 April 2017

Royal Albert Hall Thursday 20 April 2017

Royal Albert Hall Friday 21 April 2017

Blackpool Opera House Saturday 22 April 2017

Sheffield Arena Monday 24 April 2017

* Next week we bring you an exclusive interview with Joe Bonamassa who talks about his amazing career, his incredible collection of guitars and reveals what fans will get on the UK tour.