WIN: The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature film merchandise goody bag to celebrate UK release

Have your say

Surly the squirrel and his pals are back in The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature and we have film merchandise goody bags to be won to celebrate its UK summer holiday release.

The computer-animated comedy film directed by Cal Brunker and written by Brunker, Bob Barlen and Scott Bindley, is a sequel to 2014's The Nut Job.

It stars the voices of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan and more,

In this sequel, Surly, Buddy, Andie and the rest of the animals are suddenly homeless when the evil mayor of Oakton decides to tear down Liberty Park and build an amusement park in its place,

Surly tries to fight back, but realises it’s not going to be easy.

The mayor has got an animal control squad patrolling the park. Precious has been dognapped by the mayor’s hyperactive daughter. And Surly has offended Mr Feng, an adorable city mouse with deadly kung-fu skills.

Surly must put aside his differences with the animals and get everybody to work together in order to defeat the mayor, rescue Precious, and save Liberty Park before it’s too late.

Produced by Gulfstream Pictures, Redrover International and ToonBox Entertainment, the 91 minute film is released by Open Road Films and distributed by Warner Brothers.

To celebrate we have got a couple sets of kids' goodies to give away for The Nut Job 2.

Each pack Includes a T-shirt, drawstring bag, bat and ball, frisbee, yo yo and a DVD of the first movie.

The Nut Job 2 film merchandise

For a chance to win one of the goody bags enter our free draw by Twitter or email.

Simply follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompNJ2 tweets.

Or email your full name, address, mobile and landline numbers, with #JPcompNJ2 in the subject field to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk.

Deadline Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 5pm.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.