Andy Singleton’s breathtaking exhibition 'INTERNAL' returns to Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield-based artist Andy Singleton creates intricate installations from just paper, reproducing and interpreting the complex networks that are contained within our bodies. The artist delves beneath the skin to reveal the beauty and mystery of our internal world.

Upon entering the exhibition, viewers will be immediately greeted by Singleton’s powerful hanging site-specific installation, featuring intricate paper cuttings, paper sculpture, hand-drawn illustrations and projections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using delicate pieces of cut paper, suspended in the beautiful setting of the Tiled Gallery, Singleton’s three-dimensional forms invite us to examine the internal complexity of the human body. The work considers the idea that beneath our skin are the interconnected networks that give life to flesh. He draws on the themes that these networks sit between our physical bodies and our conscious minds, and somewhere within all of this complex matrix sits the things that make us who we are as people.

INTERNAL by Andy Singleton

The artist often investigates the natural and man-made world through his impressive manipulation of paper to create intricate sculptures, scaled up as moving and powerful large-scale installations. Singleton’s manual work requires patience, attention to detail and imagination. For INTERNAL, viewers are invited to walk amongst the suspended installation, whilst being accompanied by slow-moving projections and a musical score created by composer Allan Stelmach – which further adds to the beauty and contemplative nature of this incredibly impactful work.

The development of INTERNAL was supported with a Culture Grant by Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Earlier this year, Singleton first presented the work over 10 days in the industrial setting of Tileyard North, Wakefield. Due to the overwhelming response, and popular demand, The Art House is delighted to be supporting the artist to bring this project back for more audiences to experience the incredible work, this time in our Tiled Gallery between 27 March–25 May 2024.