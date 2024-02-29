A Bridge Through Time: artwork for Fitzwilliam Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new artwork will go along the inside of the footbridge that connects the two platforms and will replace the existing artwork that was created in 2019.

The project is the idea of the Friends of Fitzwilliam Station, a voluntary group that looks after the station’s environment, promoting pride of place, showcasing local artistic talent, and displaying local information.

The group’s chairperson, Morris Barrows, says “We were responsible for the original artwork going up and, although it has been very popular and successful, we think it’s time for a new one and for new members of the community to get involved. The funding from Wakefield Council will enable us to engage Wakefield-based arts organisation, Edgelands Arts, to help create this new artwork”.

Jody Gabriel, the group’s secretary, says “The theme for the artwork is A Bridge Through Time and we want it to show important events in the history of both Fitzwilliam and Kinsley. We also want it to highlight the nearby Country Park, as it has become a popular place within the community”.

Morris Barrows says “The station is used a lot by commuters and we would like them to get to know more about the local community and what it has to offer”.

To get the project started there will be a consultation day 12th of March at the Fitzwilliam Community Centre.

Jody says “We will be holding these sessions between 10am and 11.30am and 1.30pm and 3pm and we want as many people as possible to come along and give us their ideas. We are also wanting people to help create the artwork and Edgelands Arts will be on hand with some creative activities to get things started”.

Edgelands Arts Co-Director, Tony Wade, says “We are thrilled to be invited back to work with the communities of Fitzwilliam and Kinsley as we were involved in making the original artwork back in 2019. We were amazed by people’s creativity back then and we are looking forward to seeing what the community comes up with this time”.