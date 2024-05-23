Autistic Wakefield artist to have artwork displayed at Sun Lane Leisure Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher, 36, who has autism, will have his artwork displayed in a month-long exhibition at the Sun Lane Leisure Centre, starting this week.
Christopher has been creating his artwork during Friday sessions at Wakefield’s CoActive Arts – an art collective for adults with learning difficulties – which will be displayed at Sun Lane Leisure Centre from Friday, May 24 until June 23.
Claire Brooke, Christopher’s mum, said: “He’s really excited.”
Claire said Christopher has been creating the artwork over several weeks, and that his artwork has previously been shown in South Elmsall Train Station.
Christopher, who also enjoys swimming, draws pictures which he gives out to people.
Claire said he has been attending CoActive Arts sessions for over two years, where he also takes part in other activities, including yoga on a Wednesday.
“Everybody knows him. He’s very friendly and he brightens people up,” she said.
The opening of Christopher’s month-long exhibition – entitled Happy Pictures – will take place between 3pm and 4pm at Sun Lane Leisure Centre on Friday, May 24.
CoActive Arts describes itself as a “Wakefield based arts collective made up of artists with and without learning disabilities.” It runs regular groups on personal development, drama, creative writing, visual arts, dance and singing, and script writing and film. It is based in The Ridings Shopping Centre.