Autistic Wakefield artist to have artwork displayed at Sun Lane Leisure Centre

Christopher Brooke will see his colourful artwork displayed for four weeks at the local venue.

Christopher, 36, who has autism, will have his artwork displayed in a month-long exhibition at the Sun Lane Leisure Centre, starting this week.

Christopher has been creating his artwork during Friday sessions at Wakefield’s CoActive Arts – an art collective for adults with learning difficulties – which will be displayed at Sun Lane Leisure Centre from Friday, May 24 until June 23.

Claire Brooke, Christopher’s mum, said: “He’s really excited.”

Christopher Brooke, part of the Wakefield art collective CoActive, will have his artwork displayed in a month-long exhibition at the Sun Lane Leisure Centre. Picture: Claire Brooke

Claire said Christopher has been creating the artwork over several weeks, and that his artwork has previously been shown in South Elmsall Train Station.

Christopher, who also enjoys swimming, draws pictures which he gives out to people.

Claire said he has been attending CoActive Arts sessions for over two years, where he also takes part in other activities, including yoga on a Wednesday.

“Everybody knows him. He’s very friendly and he brightens people up,” she said.

Artwork by Christopher Brooke, which will be displayed in an exhibition at the Sun Lane Leisure Centre in Wakefield. Picture: Christopher Brooke

The opening of Christopher’s month-long exhibition – entitled Happy Pictures – will take place between 3pm and 4pm at Sun Lane Leisure Centre on Friday, May 24.

CoActive Arts describes itself as a “Wakefield based arts collective made up of artists with and without learning disabilities.” It runs regular groups on personal development, drama, creative writing, visual arts, dance and singing, and script writing and film. It is based in The Ridings Shopping Centre.